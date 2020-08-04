Hackett has been CEO since 2017, and he will continue to advise Farley through March 2021, Ford said.
“I have worked side-by-side with Jim Farley for the past three years and have the greatest confidence in him as a person and a leader,” Hackett said in the release. “He has been instrumental in crafting our new product portfolio and redesigning our businesses around the world. He is also a change agent with a deep understanding of how to lead Ford in this new era defined by smart vehicles in a smart world.”
This is a developing story that will be updated.