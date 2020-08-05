Aspire House McLean 2020 will open to the public in person and virtually Aug. 23 through Sept. 13. Developed by Aspire Design & Home magazine, the Aspire House at 952 Mackall Farms Lane in McLean, Va., will showcase the work of more than 25 interior designers throughout the house.

Virtual and in-person visitors can see the work of a variety of interior designers and architects in the Washington area, including Alaina Michelle Ralph, Allie Mann of Case Architects & Remodelers, Anna Maria Mannarino, Annie Elliott, Christian Daw, Courtney McLeod, Elizabeth Gill, Federica Asack, George Hemphill, Janie Molster, Jennifer Stoner, Jodi Macklin, Jonas Carnemark, Josh Hildreth, Katalin Farnady, Kiyonda Powell, Lenore Winters, Maria Galiani, Mary Douglas Drysdale, Melissa Colgan, Nestor Santa-Cruz, Nile Johnson, Olvia Demetrio, Pamela Harvey, Paul Fogg of Janus et Cie, Paul Lobkovich, Sophie Prevost, Michael Winn of Winn Design + Build and Thomas Preston.

The McLean house is part of show houses coordinated by Aspire Design & Home magazine, whose staff works with architects, designers and builders to develop new houses where consumers can see design trends.

Steven Mandel, publisher of Aspire Design & Home, and Mary Douglas Drysdale, the design chair of the McLean house, worked on the house with show house partners Artisan Builders, Harrison Design, Circa Lighting, Dacor, Pella, Siematic, Sherwin-Williams, Architectural Ceramics, the Shade Store, Mafi and Ferrari of Washington.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Aspire Design & Home Diversity in Design Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships for aspiring design talent from underrepresented communities throughout the world.

The Aspire House will be open to the public for limited in-person tours every 15 minutes Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $50 for adults, $45 for military and $45 for seniors and a group tour is a max of 18 people at a time. Virtual tours will also be available online.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

