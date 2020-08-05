The McLean house is part of show houses coordinated by Aspire Design & Home magazine, whose staff works with architects, designers and builders to develop new houses where consumers can see design trends.
Steven Mandel, publisher of Aspire Design & Home, and Mary Douglas Drysdale, the design chair of the McLean house, worked on the house with show house partners Artisan Builders, Harrison Design, Circa Lighting, Dacor, Pella, Siematic, Sherwin-Williams, Architectural Ceramics, the Shade Store, Mafi and Ferrari of Washington.
Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Aspire Design & Home Diversity in Design Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships for aspiring design talent from underrepresented communities throughout the world.
The Aspire House will be open to the public for limited in-person tours every 15 minutes Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $50 for adults, $45 for military and $45 for seniors and a group tour is a max of 12 people at a time. Virtual tours will also be available online.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
