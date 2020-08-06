Quicken is the nation’s largest mortgage lender, with more than $5.1 billion in revenue last year. It will trade under the symbol RKT.

“The housing numbers have been strong for both existing and new housing as well as housing starts,” Rocket founder and chairman Dan Gilbert said Thursday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “I always think that housing is a leading market metric when you look at how it’s such a big purchase and it drives so many other things, it drives other big-ticket purchases for people who just bought homes. It definitely drives our business, being in mortgage, but it drives so much of the economy.”

The mortgage market has been especially resilient during the pandemic, bolstered by historically low interest rates and tight inventories. And the Federal Reserve has signaled that it will keep rates low until the economy recovers, which favors existing homeowners looking to refinance. Consumer shifts have also played a role: Wealthier buyers in the city are searching for rural and vacation homes, and more young families are moving into the suburbs.

But with millions of Americans out of work and federal lawmakers deadlocked over extending emergency unemployment benefits — the $600 a month in wage replacement on top of state unemployment aid — mortgage lenders are bracing for a slew of defaults in the fall and a possible return of the virus.

Rocket chief executive Jay Farner said the company’s pricing decision was “an art, more than a science.”

Founded in 1985 as “Rock Financial,” the company went public in 1998, then was bought out a year later by Intuit, which makes business and financial technology products such as TurboTax and QuickBooks. Gilbert, one of Rock’s founders and the owner of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, bought the company back in 2002 and held it privately until filing for the IPO in July. He will maintain 79 percent of the voting power within the publicly traded company.

Rocket was the nation’s largest mortgage lender by volume in 2019, and claims close to 9 percent of market share. Farner told CNBC the company’s goal was to grow that to 25 percent over the next decade.

Based in Detroit, the company employs 19,000 people, and does business under the Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans labels, though it leases the name of the latter from Intuit.

Rocket said net income rose 46 percent in 2019, to $892.4 million, on revenue of $5.1 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. Quicken Loans said is had nearly $145 billion in mortgage volume last year.