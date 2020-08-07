Warner Bros. chair and chief executive Ann Sarnoff will be given overall content and programming responsibilities across nearly all entertainment outlets at the company. Reporting to her will be HBO programming president Casey Bloys, who has been promoted to take over content specifically for new streaming service HBO Max as well as sister outlets TNT and TBS.

With Kilar’s tenure so short and HBO Max so new – Greenblatt himself was hired just last year — the developments took some by surprise. Still, many analysts had questioned the logjam of veteran executives at the company and believed a shake-up was needed.

“I believe it is vital that we change how we are organized, that we simplify, and that we act boldly and with urgency,” Kilar said in a note to staff. He called the changes “neither timid nor without risk.”

The moves boost the power of Sarnoff, who was hired to run Warner Bros. last summer after former top executive Kevin Tsujihara left the company amid a scandal. A veteran of Viacom and BBC Worldwide, Sarnoff is the first female chief executive in WB’s century-long history.

The promotions also amount to a vote of confidence for Bloys and his aesthetic at HBO. The executive’s fate was seen as unclear with the arrival of Greenblatt in 2019 and the departure of former HBO chief executive Richard Plepler, but he is now being given an expanded role at the company.

At the same time, the news spells a rebuff to two of the most respected executives in entertainment. Greenblatt, the former president of entertainment at Showtime, was credited with a turnaround at NBC during much of the 2010’s. His hiring last year was seen as a bold move to import his success at traditional networks into the new world of streaming.

Reilly, a veteran of NBC and Fox who had overseen hits such as “New Girl” and “Glee,” had been promoted within Warner after taking over as head of TNT and TBS in 2014. Both he and Greenblatt had been seen as balancing upscale tastes with the mainstream dictates of corporate entertainment.

The news demonstrates the tumult that can result when legacy companies move into streaming, with new divisions seeking to coexist with old brands and fresh hires overlapping responsibilities with established veterans. Sorting through that has been the tricky task faced by Kilar and John Stankey, the former WarnerMedia chief executive who took over last month as AT&T CEO.

The changes also come barely two months after the launch of HBO Max. The service, available free to HBO customers and for $15 a month to non-subscribers, is the company’s push into streaming as it hopes to compete with established competitors such as Netflix and Disney Plus. In the early going it has attracted 1.7 million subscribers to go with the 34.6 million HBO subscribers it already had, as well as some buzz for new work, including the Seth Rogen comedy “An American Pickle” that debuted this week.

Most analysts believe it is too soon to judge the fate of the service, which launched during a pandemic.

The company has also been at the center of the news over its movie “Tenet,” which has been delayed several times amid the pandemic but appears poised for release in several weeks.

Kilar was founding chief executive of Hulu and ran it for six years.