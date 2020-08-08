And the fourth executive order would seek to defer payroll tax payments from July - retroactively - through December.
The first three issues had been the subject of talks with congressional Democrats, which faltered on Friday. The payroll tax initiative is one Trump has sought for more than a year with little congressional support.
The people describing the planning spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to describe the plans.
Trump plans to hold a press conference in Bedminster, N.J. at 3:30 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.