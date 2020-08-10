Easterbook denied the relationship was physical, the company said, as well as having any other relationships with employees.
But the board launched in inquiry after receiving more information about his conduct through an employee report, the company said. It concluded that Easterbrook had lied to the company and the board, and had destroyed a paper trail detailing his “inappropriate personal behavior” with sexual relationships with three other employees before he was terminated.
McDonald’s is suing Easterbrook in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware. It also is seeking to prevent him from exercising stock options or selling any stock issuable, alleging he “breached his fiduciary duties” according to Monday’s filing.
