McDonald’s Corp. is suing its former chief executive to recover his severance and compensation package, alleging he lied about multiple sexual relationships with employees.

The fast food giant made the announcement in a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Steve Easterbrook was terminated on Nov. 3, 2019, after the company’s board found he violated policy with “a consensual relationship with an employee,” McDonald’s said. His compensation, benefits and stock were potentially worth nearly $42 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Easterbook denied the relationship was physical, the company said, as well as having any other relationships with employees.

But the board launched in inquiry after receiving more information about his conduct through an employee report, the company said. It concluded that Easterbrook had lied to the company and the board, and had destroyed a paper trail detailing his “inappropriate personal behavior” with sexual relationships with three other employees before he was terminated.

McDonald’s is suing Easterbrook in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware. It also is seeking to prevent him from exercising stock options or selling any stock issuable, alleging he “breached his fiduciary duties” according to Monday’s filing.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.