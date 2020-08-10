Switching to a condo doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice space, extra bedrooms or even a little outdoor space. For example, the condo at 8316 Tobin Rd., Unit T3, in the Woodburn Village condo community in Annandale has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,282 square feet.
While the condo is priced affordably at $284,900, buyers need to include the monthly condo fee of $652 in their monthly budget. However, the condo fee includes all utilities and access to an outdoor swimming pool, basketball courts, a playground, a walking path and a community room. Annual property taxes are $2,789.
The ground-floor condo has hardwood floors in the living area, new carpet in the bedrooms, renovated bathrooms and a new gas range in the kitchen, which has been upgraded with white cabinets, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. A patio off the living room is adjacent to community green space and the playground. The primary bedroom has a dressing area, extra storage and a private bathroom. A new heating and air-conditioning system was installed in 2019. However, the unit doesn’t have a washer and dryer. A community laundry room is nearby. One reserved parking space and a storage unit conveys with the condo.
The condo is less than one mile from Inova Fairfax Hospital, a half-mile to Eakin Park and about two miles from the restaurants and shops at the Mosaic District.
Assigned schools include Camelot Elementary, Jackson Middle and Falls Church High. The elementary school is rated above average compared to other schools in Virginia by GreatSchools.org and the high school is rated below average. The middle school is not rated by the site. For more photos, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Lauren Kolazas with RLAH Real Estate at 202-557-0311.
