Congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act “to ensure American workers would not be forced to choose between their paychecks and the public health measures needed to combat the virus,” the Labor Department’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) said in a report out Tuesday.

That paid-leave law requires employers to provide two weeks of paid sick leave to employees who are unable to work because of the coronavirus, but it exempts health-care providers on the front lines of fighting the virus, as well as companies with more than 500 employees.

But the OIG report noted that the move by the Labor Department to exempt a larger group of health-care providers from having to abide by the strengthened paid-leave law left far more than the agency’s estimate of 9 million health-care workers without a guarantee of paid sick leave.

“This broadened definition of health care providers has led to not only various stakeholder groups communicating concerns to the Department, but also a formal lawsuit alleging that the Department exceeded its authority under the [Families First Coronavirus Response Act] when defining health care providers in such broad terms,” the OIG report found.

The New York attorney general sued the Labor Department in April over the federal agency’s broad interpretation of “health care provider.”

In an internal response included as part of the report, the Labor Department said that it agreed with many of the OIG’s recommendations and that it would continue to use its definition of health-care providers until further resolution of the federal lawsuit over the issue.

“The Inspector General’s report makes clear that the Department of Labor went out of its way to limit the number of workers who could take emergency paid leave,” Rep. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-Va.), the chairman of the House Education and Labor Committee, said in a statement.

The Labor Department is also not completing enough investigations to enforce the paid-sick-leave provisions passed by Congress during the pandemic, the report noted.

The OIG said that the Labor Department’s wage and hour division, which investigates issues around paid leave, said that pandemic restrictions were hampering the department’s oversight of the provisions mandating that small and medium-size companies offer their workers paid sick time for the coronavirus.

The report noted that the department’s enforcement actions have shifted away from investigations to more-limited conciliations since the pandemic began.

Before the pandemic, limited or full on-site investigations, the most robust investigatory mechanisms for the agency, made up about 53 percent of its inquiries into pay and overtime issues.

But since March 18, only 19 percent of those inquiries have been on-site investigations. Actions taken to enforce the provisions in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act have skewed even further away from investigations: 85 percent have been resolved through conciliation, a limited correction of minor violations that does not require any firm fact-finding.