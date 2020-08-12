RentHop, which publishes an annual D.C. Metro Rent Map to demonstrate the differences in rents according to Metro stops, found rent increased at 39 stops and stayed the same for apartments near 10 stations. RentHop compares the median rents for apartments within 1.2 miles of each Metro station, or, if there are not enough listings near a station, it increases the radius.

Renters who are searching for an apartment near a Metro station may use the map to compare rents surrounding different stops and perhaps save money if they expand their search to a neighborhood around a different station.

For example, if you want to commute via the Orange Line in D.C., you can save $1,024 on your monthly rent by switching to an apartment near the Minnesota Avenue station, where the median rent is $1,226, compared with apartments near the Stadium-Armory station, where the median rent is $2,250.

If you commute via the Blue or Silver line in D.C., you can save $985 on your monthly rent by switching to an apartment near the Benning Road station, where the median rent is $1,265, compared with apartments near the Stadium-Armory station.

Commuters who use the Green Line can save $947 per month by looking for an apartment near the Anacostia station, where the median rent is $1,253, compared with the Navy Yard-Ballpark station, where the median rent is $2,200.

In Virginia, Blue and Yellow line Metro riders can save $288 by renting near the Braddock Road station, where the median rent is $1,750, instead of near Reagan National Airport, where the median rent is $2,038.

For Orange and Silver line riders, switching to Ballston, where the median rent is $1,975, will save $225 compared with the median rent near the Virginia Square-GMU station.

Median rents declined the most since 2019 for a one-bedroom apartment at these Metro stops, according to RentHop:

Fort Totten (Green, Red, Yellow): $1,363, down 7.6 percent

Potomac Avenue (Blue, Orange, Silver): $2,182, down 7.1 percent

Pentagon (Blue, Yellow): $1,900, down 7.1 percent

West Hyattsville (Green): $1,300, down 6.8 percent

NoMa-Gallaudet (Red): $2,200, down 6.4 percent

Median rents increased the most compared with 2019 for a one-bedroom apartment at these Metro stops, according to RentHop:

L’Enfant Plaza (Blue, Green, Orange, Silver, Yellow): $2,600, up 8.3 percent

Federal Center SW (Blue, Orange, Silver): $2,600, up 8.3 percent

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (Blue, Yellow): $2,038, up 7.2 percent

Naylor Road (Green): $1,278, up 6.5 percent

Vienna (Orange): $1,595, up 6.3 percent

For the full report and an interactive map, click here.