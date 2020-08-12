The budget deficit for the fiscal year, which began in October, is now a record $2.8 trillion.

Budget experts say the vast majority of the decline in the monthly deficit is the result of the delay of the federal tax deadline this year from April to July. That shift resulted in a huge increase in tax revenue coming into the U.S. Treasury in July. Typically, April represents the only month in which the Treasury sees a large revenue surplus, but the filing deadline was postponed this year to give taxpayers more time.

“We are seeing a huge influx of taxes that would otherwise be paid in April,” said Marc Goldwein, senior vice president at the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, of the decline in the monthly budget deficit. “The vast majority of the lower deficit is driven by the delay of tax season.”

A small part of the decline in the deficit is due to modestly improving economic conditions. Employers’ payments of withheld taxes -- one measure of how much economic activity is translating into tax revenue -- rose slightly, by about 4 percent, from $187 billion in June to $195 billion in July, according to Goldwein. But payments of withheld taxes this June, although an improvement from last month, still remain about 7 percent lower compared to this time last year. “That’s kind of consistent with what we think is happening with the economy,” Goldwein said.

Other experts noted the deficit is still on track to be much higher than last year. Brian Riedl, a budget analyst at the conservative-leaning Manhattan Institute, pointed out April 2019 saw a $160 billion surplus as taxes were paid that year, a far higher number than this year’s tax filing month.