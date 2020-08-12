“The dramatic events of 2020 have challenged us to reexamine and rethink every aspect of our business and many of the assumptions of the past. That includes where and how we work,” REI President and CEO Eric Artz said in a video call with employees, according to a company statement.

Employees who would have worked at REI’s new campus, media reports had called the “most outdoorsy HQ ever” and “like summer camp for grown-ups” for its rooftop terraces, courtyard full of native plants and large sliding doors to the outside, had not yet taken occupancy of the building. Like many office-based employees, they began working from home in March, and had been expected to move into the building midsummer.

Some commercial real estate investors believe other companies could follow suit as employers grow comfortable with employee productivity and the ability to collaborate while working from home, all while allowing major cost savings.

“The owners of big corporate buildings are really starting to see that their employees really don’t want to come to work in the office anymore,” said Rick Mirza, a commercial real estate investor and CEO of Daulat, a private equity firm. “That feeling that we work somewhere and it’s this whole big tribe mentality — they’re realizing that’s not that necessary."

Ben Steele, REI’s chief customer officer, said in an interview that the original idea for the new campus was to focus on collaboration, but “if I look at what we’ve seen and learned in the four years since, [it’s that] collaboration can happen in a lot of ways and doesn’t necessarily require a single location.”

REI is structured as a member-owned cooperative and releases financial data on an annual basis.

Steele would not share specifics on the price that REI sought for the wholly owned land and buildings, but said it expected to see a return on the investment.

In the statement, REI said the sale would have financial benefits such as investing in new customer innovations — Steele pointed to investments in its curbside service or its online business — as well as reducing its carbon footprint and supporting nonprofit partners.

Earlier this year, REI temporarily closed all of its stores and took several cash saving measures, including executive pay cuts and unpaid furloughs for the majority of its retail and field employees. In May, REI said it was expecting to be down about 30 percent in 2020 revenue.

While the company has brought back 95 percent of its store employees from furlough, and Artz said in Wednesday’s statement that REI was outperforming its initial revenue expectations, he also said in a letter to employees that “these dollars would also play an important role in stabilizing our business through the ongoing impacts of current disruptions.”

“The pandemic is far from over,” he added, “and it’s important and prudent that we make sure the co-op is prepared for the near-certainty of additional disruptions ahead.”

In the letter, tArtz said that while remote work would become a more embraced, more “normalized” way of working for headquarters employees, REI was actively working to find two satellite locations in the Seattle area and extend a lease on one existing location. For now, he wrote, REI expects most headquarters employees to work from home for the rest of this year and into 2021, and would make working from locations beyond Seattle more feasible “in the months and years ahead.”