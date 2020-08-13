Another 488,000 new claims were filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which is offered to gig and self-employed workers.
All told, more than 28 million people are currently receiving some form of unemployment benefits as of the week of July 25, down more than 3 million from the previous week.
The numbers come as the economy takes increased prominence in the presidential election. President Trump has been touting the numbers of jobs that have been regained in the last three months, despite the unemployment rate and weekly claims remaining around historic highs. Trump on Saturday issued an executive order extending enhanced unemployment benefits, but the order would need to be implemented by the states and it’s unclear whether it’ll have any affect on unemployment.
Congress continues to be deadlocked in negotiations over extending the extra federal unemployment benefits that expired at the end of July. Economists have warned about the damage to the economy if those benefits, which many workers credit with keeping them up to date on basic payments like rent and food, are not renewed.