The benchmark index — which offers a broader measure of the stock market than the Dow Jones industrial average — has been flirting with its February record of 3,386.15 for several trading days.

If the S&P gains just a fraction of a percent by the closing bell, the bear market of 2020 will officially end and the bull market set in motion.

AD

In early afternoon trading, the S&P 500 had edged up 2.3 points, or 0.07 percent, to 3,382.70. The Dow gave up more than 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to trade above 27,926. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index, which has been buoyed by the tech giants and recently set its own record, advanced 75 points, or 0.7 percent, to nearly 11,082.

AD

The gains came as weekly jobless claims dipped below 1 million for the first time in four months, though they remain at historically high levels.

The rising optimism on Wall Street clashes with other data highlighting the devastating effects of the pandemic. Wednesday marked the deadliest day of the summer as the United States recorded nearly 1,500 covid-19 deaths — the largest single-day count since mid-May and the latest signal that the contagion is far from under control.

AD

But Investors also weighed unemployment data that suggested the nation might have left the worst of the economic destruction behind. The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 960,000 Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week, compared with 1.18 million the week before. Before the pandemic, the record stood at 695,000, which was set during the 1982 recession. Altogether, more than 28 million people are receiving some form of unemployment benefits, government data show.

AD

U.S. stocks lost more than a third of their value in March when the pandemic set in, setting off weeks of wild intraday swings and painful losses to 401(k) accounts. The stunning turnaround continues to defy the entrenched recession and stalled efforts in Washington to pass another round of emergency government relief.