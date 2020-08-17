Buyers willing to compromise and go for “cozy” may be in luck: The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 1436 Meridian Pl. NW, Unit 304, is priced at $395,000. The monthly condo fee is $265 and annual property taxes are $3,094.
The condo is within blocks of the Columbia Heights Metro station for Yellow and Green Line service and the Columbia Heights shopping area, which includes Target, Best Buy, Petco, DSW and more. Restaurants, cafes and the Gala Hispanic Theater are nearby, along with a Giant Food store. The condo is one block from the 14th Street Metrobus routes and one block from the 16th Street Metrobus routes for easy access to Adams Morgan, Logan Circle, Rock Creek Park and downtown.
While the condo offers pluses, the downside is that it is just 562 square feet, which is small for a home with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar, and the living and dining area are open. The bedroom off the dining area is entered through a set of French doors. The condo overlooks a courtyard and has hardwood flooring, a stacked washer and dryer, and central air conditioning. The building doesn’t have parking, but it does have a bike storage room in the basement. The pet-friendly building also has a grill and picnic table in the courtyard.
Assigned schools include Raymond Education Campus, which is rated average compared to other schools in the District by GreatSchools.org; Columbia Heights Educational Campus, which is rated above average, and Roosevelt High at MacFarland, which is rated below average.
