A 25-year veteran of the company, Meyer said that he had told his bosses of the alleged plot late last week “because other parties learned of the settlement and have continuously attempted to extort me.”

The incident’s details remain vague; they appear to involve an affair with the actress Charlotte Kirk, according to the trade paper Variety, but the “other parties” have not been identified.

Whatever the exact circumstances, Meyer’s sudden departure after a quarter century atop one of America’s best known studios sent tremors through an industry constantly measuring the landscape for instability. And it underscores the changed moment in Hollywood: corporate accountability — or at least the optics of it — can topple even the most immovable objects.

The news also came as NBC Universal and its parent company Comcast are grappling with another scandal over alleged executive misconduct, firing former NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy earlier this month after multiple accusations he fostered a toxic culture at the network.

Three weeks ago, an investigation by The Hollywood Reporter uncovered accusations of bullying and threats against Telegdy from two of the network’s reality stars, Gabrielle Union and Sharon Osbourne, and multiple alleged instances of homophobic and misogynistic comments.

At the time, NBC issued a statement condemning the allegations. “This narrative is not reflective of the values of NBC Entertainment or the culture we strive to create," it said. Telegdy was fired a week later.

An NBC spokeswoman declined to comment for this story.

Throughout his career, Meyer had been a kind of Teflon, retaining his role through a radical reordering of the studio business model, a revolving door of bosses, the onset of a new technological age and one of the biggest corporate takeovers in American media history.

A founder of the powerhouse Creative Artists Agency, Meyer, 75, practiced a kind of friend-to-all problem-solver school of executive thinking, particularly with the industry’s celebrities, that is neither as common nor as necessary in the age of franchise Hollywood.

A frequent presence on the industry circuit of lunches and evening events, Meyer was a rare executive who was trusted by both the people who made the movies and those who paid for them. That skill benefited his own career: Brian Roberts and Steve Burke, the two Comcast leaders, were expected to push Meyer out when they bought NBC Universal in 2009. Instead, they kept him on and eventually promoted him.

Meyer was a fixture at the studio for so long he was hired within a few weeks of a major Disney acquisition — not the Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel or Star Wars purchases of this century but of ABC, in the summer of 1995. Meyer at the time was hired as president and chief operating officer of Universal precursor MCA.

Around the entertainment business on Tuesday, many were startled by how quick Meyer’s fall came. But others also noted that it may have been enabled by the fact that the skills he brought had become less necessary in an era when managing brands, not celebrities, was what mattered, and when running a media company was as much about decoding optimal forms of distribution as getting egos to agree to work on a film.

“Would he be out as quickly if he had a different role? I’ll just let that hang there for people to decide,” said a talent representative who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak to the press.

Meyer’s publicist, Matthew Hiltzik, could not immediately be reached for comment for this story.

The contrast between NBC Universal’s reaction to Meyer and other companies’ behavior earlier in the Me, Too movement was difficult to avoid.

Kirk was previously at the center of another scandal involving an affair with former Warner Bros. Entertainment chief executive Kevin Tsujihara. He was accused of pushing for jobs for Kirk after their affair amid the release of embarrassing texts. But in that case, the studio investigated the matter for two weeks before firing him.

And two years ago this summer, Leslie Moonves, one of the few executives comparable to Meyer in stature and corporate longevity, was allowed to continue in his reign atop CBS despite the allegations of sexual misconduct from at least six women. He was forced out some six weeks later.

Meyer was out within hours of the allegations coming to light and just several days after Shell said he found out about them.

Outside counsel will be brought in by NBC Universal to investigate what took place, said a person with knowledge of the situation who asked not to be identified because of the matter’s sensitivity.

Universal Pictures has often been held up as a model of feminism in an industry charged with a lack of gender diversity in its top ranks. Before Warner Bros. hired Ann Sarnoff last summer to replace Tsujihara, Universal was the only studio currently run by a woman, Donna Langley.

The company has sought to position itself as having moved beyond the scandal of former “Today” host Matt Lauer, who in the early days of the Me, Too movement in the fall of 2017 was fired by NBCU after facing sexual misconduct claims from multiple women.