While we were excited about the prospect of making it our own, I was pregnant and obviously eager to finish before our due date. The amount of space really drew us in. The home has more than 2,600 square feet of living space, which is a really good size for a townhome, especially in Falls Church City. We found Lee Design Studios and McKendry Homes, and the rest is reno history.

When renovating, you have the opportunity to put elements you love into every space. We completely uprooted and moved the kitchen from one side of the house to the other. It was a big project but worth the switch, as it’s where everyone now congregates. You can see the yard, which is our little natural oasis with lots of light that pours into the kitchen and dining room.

I had a bit of a personal indulgence with our powder room on the main floor. Between the tiger wallpaper and the gold fixtures, it’s now my little slice of happiness. I don’t recommend wallpapering at nine months pregnant, especially as tedious as it goes with an old house. It was the one thing we decided to DIY and quickly became a literal labor of love.

Our living room is a converted garage, which is why we have so much livable space and [it’s] always a surprise to people visiting. Another big project we recently took on was revamping the backyard. We had to put in a ton of drainage since it was one puddle away from a swamp. We weren’t entirely sure it would work — but it did!

Our happiest moment since was sitting outside in the backyard for the first time as a family. Our daughter, Rowan, was playing; the dogs were laying out; and we enjoyed a happy hour. Cheers to drainage and long summer days!"

