Scout on the Circle, developed by Combined Properties, includes three buildings, two of which include five levels of apartments above 29,000 square feet of street-level retail space at 9450 Fairfax Blvd. The retail space, which is approximately 80 percent leased, will include cafes and shops. A Giant Food store, scheduled to open this summer in a stand-alone building that is part of the development, will be the first new grocery store in the City of Fairfax in more than three decades.
The new development is adjacent to the Fairfax Cross County trail for jogging and walking and within walking distance of Gateway Regional Park.
Residents have moved into Scout on the Circle, with leasing continuing via virtual and in-person tours. The apartments range from 616-square-foot studios to a 1,391-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath unit. Rents range from $1,800 to $3,480. Some apartments include dens and balconies.
The apartments have plank flooring, keyless entries, nine-foot-high ceilings, a washer and a dryer, and an open kitchen with quartz counters, tile backsplashes and stainless-steel appliances. Some include a pantry and an island.
Amenities for residents include a saltwater pool, two courtyards with games, an outdoor screen for movies, fire pits and grilling stations, a fitness center, a screening room, a pet spa, and several communal spaces for working and relaxing. The building has storage spaces, package lockers with 24-hour accessibility, bike storage and garage parking.
For more information, visit scoutonthecircle.com.
