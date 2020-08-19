Analysts attributed the stunning results to Target’s range of merchandise — including groceries and highly regarded private-label brands of clothing and home furnishings — as well as recent investments in its e-commerce business. More than 90 percent of its online orders during the second quarter were fulfilled directly from its 1,880 stores.

“Target’s performance obliterated the bullseye, with every line item vastly exceeding our expectations,” Charlie O’Shea, a retail analyst at Moody’s, wrote in a note to clients.

Executives said a shift in spending habits — away from food and other essentials, to more discretionary big-ticket items — helped power much of the company’s second-quarter growth. Sales of electronics grew 70 percent from the previous quarter. Other categories with brisk growth included home furnishings (up 30 percent from the first quarter), beauty products (up 20 percent) and clothing and shoes (up more than 10 percent).

“For many, Target has been a destination of choice and, in some ways, has become what the traditional department stores once were: an engaging destination where people can browse, be inspired and buy across a whole range of different products,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail.

Quarterly sales grew $22.7 billion, from $18.2 billion a year earlier. Profits, meanwhile, hit $1.69 billion, or $3.38 per share, compared with $938 million, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.

The skyrocketing fortunes of a handful of retailers — including Target, Walmart, Home Depot and Lowe’s — points to a growing divide between big-box stores and the rest of the industry. More than a dozen major retailers — including J. Crew, JC Penney and Brooks Brothers — have filed for bankruptcy since the beginning of the pandemic, and dozens more have announced widespread store closures as they try to make up for lost sales

Analysts say the latest round of earnings also underscores the country's growing income inequality. Millions are out of work and relying on unemployment benefits and stimulus checks for groceries, while the well-off are working from home, splurging on swimming pools, new TVs and other leisure items.

Even when shoppers do spend on clothing, they're increasingly buying at the two ends of the spectrum: trading down to lower-priced apparel at chains like Walmart, Target and TJ Maxx, or spending at higher-end boutiques and luxury stores, leaving midrange retailers in the lurch.

Kohl's, the midpriced department store chain, for example, posted a 23 percent drop in sales and 80 percent decline in profits this week.