Instead the initial claims, as well new claims for for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program which is available to gig and self-employed workers, went up. About 543,000 new claims were filed for PUA for the week that ended on Aug. 15, up from 488,000 the week before.
More than 28 million people are receiving some form of unemployment benefits as of Aug. 1, the most recent week for that statistic, about equal to the previous week.
The job loss from the pandemic remains a singular crisis, without comparison in modern times. The country’s unemployment rate, last calculated in July, was 10.2 percent and economists have warned that it could go up in August as the virus continues to alter life around the country.
The extra $600 in unemployment benefits that many workers credit with keeping them afloat expired at the end of July. And funds from the $660 billion PPP program, which gave grants and loans to companies to keep workers on payroll, have been running out for many recipients.
Companies announcing layoffs in recent days include Wieland Copper Products, in North Carolina, a Mohegan Sun casino in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., Amsterdam Printing & Litho, a printing company in upstate, NY, and Ohio sales and marketing company Maritz. School districts and local governments are also beginning to experience deep cuts: New York City mayor Bill de Blasio warned last week that as many as 22,000 city workers faced possible layoffs in the fall.