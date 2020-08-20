Declines and slower increases in rent are attributed to two related factors, according to Apartment List. First, the pandemic has kept people from moving. In its recent survey, 33 percent of Americans said they were less likely to move for the rest of 2020. Second, the economic fallout from the pandemic and continued unemployment means people are in search of more affordable housing. Those who plan to move this year are doing so to find less-expensive rentals. Landlords with vacancies are more likely to need to offer lower rents to attract tenants.
Cities with high-cost rentals and economies heavily dependent on tourism are among the places with the fastest rent declines since March, when the pandemic began in earnest in the United States. The Washington area is No. 6 on the list, with median rents down 1.7 percent since March.
Median rents in the region are down 1.4 percent from July 2019, which is the lowest rate of growth since 2014. Median rents stand at $1,346 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,555 for a two-bedroom apartment.
The 10 cities with the largest median rent declines since March are:
- San Francisco
- New York
- San Jose
- Orlando
- Miami
- Washington
- Austin
- Charlotte
- Boston
- Houston
The longer the economic downturn lasts, the more likely it is that households will look for more-affordable housing, wrote Chris Salviati, Apartment List’s housing economist.
New household formations are also likely to slow as people opt to live with friends or family members. The search for affordable housing means competition for apartments at the lower and middle range of the market is likely to remain high, while luxury apartment buildings may experience higher vacancy rates.
