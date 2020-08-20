“Millions of Americans with diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, asthma, and other chronic conditions, illnesses or health care needs rely on the USPS for delivery of their prescription drugs and are at grave risks if President Trump’s efforts to degrade mail service results in delays and disruptions,” they wrote. “These health threats are magnified by the ongoing pandemic.”

The two Democrats directed their letters to Cigna Corporation, which owns Express Scripts; CVS Health; UnitedHealth Group, which owns OptumHealth; Humana; and the parent company for Walgreens and Duane Reade. They asked them to supply information about the number of customers receiving their prescriptions by mail, the average time it takes for them to be shipped and the extent to which recent Postal Service policy changes have introduced new delays for customers or costs to the companies.

The Postal Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawmakers’ missive Thursday reflects the mounting frustration among Democrats with the USPS and its leader, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a fury likely to be laid bare when he and Robert M. Duncan, the leader of the Board of Governors that oversees the Postal Service, testify in front of lawmakers at a series of hearings that begins Friday.

DeJoy, who has led the agency since mid-June, enacted sweeping operational changes to return the Postal Service to solvency — it’s carrying $160.9 billion in debt, most of which is tied to retiree obligations — amid declines in mail volume. But his cost-cutting campaign ultimately reduced postal workers’ hours and overtime and in some cases resulted in the removal of mail-sorting machines at post offices nationwide, sparking a political outcry.

Democrats in particular see the potential for a catastrophic logjam that could undermine the 2020 presidential election, when millions of Americans are expected to mail their ballots — as opposed to casting them in person — as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The withering public pressure ultimately forced DeJoy this week to announce he would suspend some of his measures, but many congressional Democrats say they remain unconvinced.

On Thursday, Warren and Casey called DeJoy’s commitments “vague” and fretted that the potential disruption to mail-order prescriptions comes at a time when the pandemic is forcing patients to take advantage of such deliveries instead of visiting their doctor’s offices or pharmacies in person.

Some national pharmacy chains have signaled they have not actually been affected by some of the Postal Service’s new policies. Representatives for RiteAid, Express Scripts, CVS and Walgreens each said they have not experienced unusual disruptions, The Post reported earlier this week.