For example, the single-family house at 8616 Portsmouth Dr. in Laurel is priced at $354,500. There are no HOA fees and the annual property taxes are $3,736.
The 1,415-square-foot split-level house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The lower level includes a family room, laundry room and powder room. Upstairs are the kitchen, a combined living and dining room, three bedrooms and one full bathroom.
The house has been upgraded with hardwood and tile floors, granite counters, kitchen appliances, chair rail moldings, ceiling fans, a new roof, shutters, windows, front door, furnace, gas water heater and central air conditioning. The property includes a one-car garage, space for a second car in the driveway and a backyard with two patios.
Located in the Snowden Oaks subdivision, this property is 1.6 miles from the Montpelier Mansion, which includes an arts center, museum, music venue and a park. The house is 2.6 miles from the Laurel MARC station and near commuter routes, including the Intercounty Connector, Interstate 95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Assigned schools include Deerfield Run Elementary, Eisenhower Middle and Laurel High. All three schools are rated below average compared with other schools in Maryland by GreatSchools.org.
For more photos, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Denise Redmond with Long & Foster Real Estate at 410-878-5597.
