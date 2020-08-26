Muse Condominium will have two glass-and-brick buildings designed by SK&I Architecture of Bethesda, Md., with interior design by ADG of Alexandria. The two buildings will be connected by an enclosed bridge above the Arts Walk. Most of the first floor of the smaller building will be occupied by the Art League, an organization based in Alexandria. The second and third floors of this building will feature three loft residences with two stories each.
The residences, which range from 920 to 2,800 square feet, are priced from the $800,000s to $2.9 million. Some of the condos will have a balcony or terrace and some will have a den. The condos will have five-inch-wide planks of engineered wood flooring, quartz counters and high-tech kitchen appliances and quartz counters in the bathrooms with Waterworks fixtures. Many of the units will have Potomac River views.
Building amenities will include a penthouse lounge with a terrace with river views. The top floor will also include a fitness center. The reception lobby will have a lounge, a library and a front desk staffed 24 hours.
A planned city park with paved pedestrian bicycle access to the Mount Vernon trail will be a few steps from Muse. The 18-mile trail stretches from George Washington’s Mount Vernon Estate to Theodore Roosevelt Island. Muse is near shops and restaurants in Old Town Alexandria and is five miles from Washington.
For more information, visit museoldtown.com.
