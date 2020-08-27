Amazon is opening its first Fresh grocery store on Thursday, expanding its bricks-and-mortar presence in another ambitious play to challenge traditional supermarkets and big-box retailers like Walmart and Target.

Like its existing Amazon Go convenience stores, the market in the Woodland Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles will be equipped with new technology that eliminates the checkout line, Jeff Helbling, vice president of Amazon Fresh Stores, said in a blog post. Customers shop by placing their items in a Dash Cart and signing into to their Amazon app. Through special sensors, the cart detects the items and customers exit through a dedicated lane to pay for their groceries. The store will also feature integration with Alexa and Alexa shopping lists, and Echo Show devices will help customers navigate the layout of the store.

(Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

The store will serve only a select group of customers that Amazon has invited for the next several weeks. The company said it will soon open to the general public.

In 2017, after years of testing grocery initiatives, the tech giant planted its flag in the retail grocery sector with the acquisition of natural and organic food company Whole Foods and its more than 460 stores in the United States, Canada and Britain for $13.7 billion.

The Fresh store will offer an assortment of national food brands, selling meat, produce and seafood, as well as prepared foods that the location will make daily, similar to Whole Foods. Customers in the area who are Prime members can order food for same-day delivery or pickup their orders at the store.