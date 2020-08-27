(Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
The store will serve only a select group of customers that Amazon has invited for the next several weeks. The company said it will soon open to the general public.
In 2017, after years of testing grocery initiatives, the tech giant planted its flag in the retail grocery sector with the acquisition of natural and organic food company Whole Foods and its more than 460 stores in the United States, Canada and Britain for $13.7 billion.
The Fresh store will offer an assortment of national food brands, selling meat, produce and seafood, as well as prepared foods that the location will make daily, similar to Whole Foods. Customers in the area who are Prime members can order food for same-day delivery or pickup their orders at the store.