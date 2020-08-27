Speaking at the Fed’s yearly Jackson Hole policy conference, Powell put an emphasis on achieving full employment. As the Fed debuts a lengthy review of its monetary policy framework, the Fed concluded that inflation could run a bit over the its 2 percent target if that means more Americans stay in the workforce.

“Our revised statement reflects our appreciation for the benefits of a strong labor market, particularly for many in low- and moderate-income communities, and that a robust job market can be sustained without causing an unwelcome increase in inflation," Powell said in a statement.

Since the Great Recession, Fed leaders have worried that as interest rates trended downward, the central bank would be left with less room to slash rates to zero in the event of another downturn. At the same time, the central bank grappled with what to do about inflation persistently staying below the 2 percent target. Striking the right balance between interest rates and inflation is key to fostering an economy that grows at a steady pace and keeps Americans securely employed.

When it comes to price stability, the Fed’s old rule book dictated that the moment inflation topped the 2 percent threshold, the Fed would quickly raise rates to bring inflation back down. Now, the Fed is adopting a form of average inflation targeting, which essentially means that the Fed will allow for some overshoot of the 2 percent target to balance out periods when inflation skirted below.

In the years before the pandemic, the Fed grappled with how unemployment could continue to fall without triggering an unwelcome rise in prices. Now, the Fed is officially signaling that employment can run stronger without setting off unwanted spikes in inflation. Practically, that means the Fed wouldn’t necessarily change rates or expect a rise in inflation if unemployment stayed low.

“This change may appear subtle, but it reflects our view that a robust job market can be sustained without causing an outbreak of inflation," Powell said in his Jackson Hole speech.

Powell announced that the Fed would undertake a sweeping review of its monetary policy in November 2018. Last year, Fed leaders traveled the country for a series of “Fed Listens” events meant to gauge how monetary policy was affecting the lives of workers groups, small business owners, low- and moderate-income communities and others.

Back then, the Fed thought it was planning for a vastly different economy, one with historically low levels of unemployment and an economic expansion that was still running hot. Then the coronavirus pandemic and twin recession touched down, kicking tens of millions of Americans out of the workforce, forcing the Fed to quickly slash rates to zero and raising looming questions of the economy’s future.

The changes to the Fed’s thinking “explicitly acknowledge the challenges for monetary policy posed by a persistently low interest rate environment,” a Fed press release read. “Here in the United States and around the world, monetary policy interest rates are more likely to be constrained by their effective lower-bound than in the past.”

In dealing with the current recession, Fed leaders have said interest rates will stay at zero for some time. That could undermine how exactly the Fed can achieve higher inflation. Some economists are concerned that keeping rates low and setting the expectation that they will stay that way, could undermine the effectiveness of those tools and make it harder for inflation to climb.

The sudden recession has also put new pressure on the Fed to shepherd a recovery that lifts all Americans and narrow persistent racial and economic gaps. There’s no expectation that the Fed can heal the economy alone, and Congress still is deadlocked over another wave of stimulus. But the crisis, and the run-up to Thursday’s announcement, have fueled a fresh examination of exactly what the Fed’s mandate means.

On top of slashing rates to zero, the Fed has also taken broad steps to flood the markets with liquidity and roll out emergency lending programs for struggling local governments and mid-sized businesses. It’s unclear what the long-term effect of the moves will be, or when the Fed will be able to shut down those backstops. Powell and other Fed leaders have emphasized for months that a stable recovery will depend on controlling the virus and have repeated that more aid from Congress may be needed.

The Fed on Thursday also announced it would conduct a public review of its monetary policy tools and strategy about every five years.