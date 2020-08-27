Another 607,806 people applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program for self-employed and gig workers. All told, 27 million people are receiving some form of unemployment insurance, the Department of Labor said.
The numbers, for the week ending Aug 22, come a week before the release of the country’s unemployment rate for August. Economists have warned that the labor market recovery that began in May could be in jeopardy, pointing in part to the steady stream of new unemployment claims that continue to be made, week after week. Before the pandemic, the highest number of new weekly claims was 695,000, from 1982 — a threshold that county has nearly doubled most weeks since March.
Unemployment benefits, which many jobless Americans say have been keeping them afloat, have sharply decreased after Congress let an extra $600 a week in supplemental insurance expire at the end of July.