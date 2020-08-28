As the market closes in on the end of the month, investors are keeping an eye on how the expiration of coronavirus-related aid, such as the $1,200 stimulus checks and $600 weekly unemployment benefits, will impact consumer spending.
Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist for MUFG, isn’t hopeful the back-to-school revenue rush will sustain itself, and Americans’ personal income could determine the course of economic recovery in the coming months.
“The consumer is back spending at the shops and malls in July, but many of their purchases reflected pent-up demand following the pandemic lockdown, and the expenditures needed to fuel the economy’s recovery in August are a big question mark,” he said in an email. “Beware of August as no money coming in means no money going out.”
Stocks may have snapped back, but the U.S. labor market is still deeply scarred by the losses brought on by the pandemic. On Thursday, the Labor Department said another 1 million Americans filed jobless claims last week. About 27 million Americans are now receiving some form of unemployment aid, as many job losses that were hoped to be temporary turn permanent.
The Federal Reserve took steps to guard the recovery Thursday when it changed its approach to inflation as part of a review of its monetary policy, signaling the central bank won’t be raising interest rates anytime soon and wouldn’t increase rates or brace for a rise in inflation even as employment levels strengthen.