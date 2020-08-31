The condo at 9430 Silver King Court, Unit 205 in Fairfax County, is priced at $345,000. There is a condo fee of $295 per month, which pays for common area maintenance, garage parking, extra storage, water and trash removal. Annual property taxes are $3,279.
Built in 2017, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has 751 square feet. The condo has an open floor plan with hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and under cabinet lighting in the center island kitchen. It also has a washer and dryer, motion-sensor lighting in the hall and extra storage in the bedroom closet. The unit includes one assigned parking space and a separate storage unit.
Located adjacent to the Army Navy Country Club, this condo is also within walking distance of a coffee shop, a Home Depot, restaurants and a new grocery store which is scheduled to open in the future. The Vienna Metro station is 2.5 miles from the condo.
Assigned schools include Daniels Run Elementary, Lanier Middle and Fairfax High. The elementary school is rated below average compared to other schools in Virginia by GreatSchools.org, while the middle and high school are rated average.
For more information, contact real estate agent Sammie Huang with Long & Foster Real Estate at 703-522-0500.
