DeJoy declined the House panel’s request for records during a hearing last Monday. On Friday, two days after the committee’s deadline, DeJoy notified Maloney that he would not provide records voluntarily. “I trust my Aug. 24 testimony before the Committee on Oversight and Reform clarified any outstanding questions you had regarding operational changes that I have implemented,” he wrote.

Maloney also will call on Robert M. Duncan, chairman of the Postal Service’s board of governors, to ask that the board also comply with the requests. She will subpoena the governors, as well, if they decline.

“In light of your refusal to produce documents in response to other members of Congress, I am now writing in my capacity as chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform to make a number of requests for documents and information,” Maloney wrote to Duncan. “I am also requesting, on behalf of the Committee, additional documents sought during your recent testimony before the Committee on August 24, 2020, and by members of our committee and others. If there are any questions about whether you are legally authorized to produce these documents, please let the Committee know, and we will issue a subpoena to resolve these doubts and compel their production.”

A Postal Service representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

DeJoy turned down a similar request for documents from the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, before which he testified on Aug. 21.

During the House hearing, committee members requested any analysis the Postal Service conducted on the effectiveness of the operational changes DeJoy instituted at the agency, which included eliminating extra mail delivery trips and stricter dispatch schedules that have caused mail and packages to pile up undelivered.

Postal workers from coast to coast and national union leaders also say workers were told overtime hours would be eliminated and that the directive was issued by the postmaster general. Memos circulated to mid-level managers and obtained by The Washington Post stated that DeJoy planned to eliminate overtime hours.

“Carriers were ordered off the streets at 5 o’clock whether you finished your route or you didn’t finish your route,” said Al Friedman, president of the Florida State Association of Letter Carriers. “That was everywhere. That was all over Florida.”

A letter carrier in New Jersey told The Post he was ordered to do the same thing.

In sworn testimony, DeJoy denied ever giving such an order.

On Aug. 18, he suspended some of the cost-cutting moves until after the November election. Asked by Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D. C.) if he knew who issued the overtime directive, or drafted the relevant memos, DeJoy responded, “I have purposely not tried to find out who that was.”

But DeJoy is considering additional changes after the Nov. 3 vote. The plans under consideration, described by four people familiar with Postal Service discussions, include geography-based pricing, lower mail delivery standards and raising prices.