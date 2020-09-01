While many apartments have already been leased, applications are still being accepted for some of the apartments, which include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Residents will move into the four-story building in October. Rent for the two-bedroom, two-bathroom units, which range from 720 to 943 square feet, starts at $1,152. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom units, which range from 1,050 to 1,301 square feet, rent for $1,634 and up.
Income limits for the apartments depend on household size and the number of bedrooms. They range from a minimum income of $26,820 for a one-person household renting a two-bedroom apartment to a maximum of $87,720 for a six-person household renting a three-bedroom apartment. Housing Choice vouchers are also accepted for apartments at Lineage at North Patrick Street.
Lineage, at 625 N. Patrick St. off the George Washington Memorial Parkway, is within walking distance of the Braddock Road Metro station. Across the street is the Charles Houston Recreation Center and the Alexandria Black History Museum. Shops, grocery stores and restaurants in Old Town Alexandria are also within walking distance, along with three waterfront parks in Alexandria — Oronoco Bay, Rivergate and Founders.
Lineage has a pet-friendly park on-site, a parking garage and a package delivery room. The apartments have 6-foot-tall windows, energy-efficient appliances, brushed chrome fixtures, maple cabinets, flooring that resembles hardwood in the living areas, carpeted bedrooms and tile bathrooms. Each apartment has a washer and dryer and individually controlled heating and air conditioning.
