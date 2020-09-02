Savings: Tapping savings to pay for renovations is the least expensive option because you don’t need to borrow or pay carrying costs. In doing so, however, make sure to leave cash on hand to maintain an emergency fund, cover ongoing expenses, pay down existing debt and continue contributing to future goals such as retirement savings or college tuition, wrote Nelson.

Credit cards: Given the high interest rates often charged by credit cards, if you don’t know how or when you’ll pay off this debt, you can wind up paying significantly more for your projects, wrote Nelson.

Consumer loans: Online financing with a personal loan is a solution that can be used to completely pay for a home renovation or be combined with other options to make a budget go further. LightStream, for example, has an online process where you submit a brief application and, if approved, can receive funds as soon as the day you apply, at low fixed rates and with no fees, wrote Nelson.