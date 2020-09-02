“I have to go to work today,” Liebell, 54, announced over the phone.

It sounded so routine. Liebell had been commuting for 17 years to her teaching job at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. But this was different. This was her first time going back to the office since the coronavirus shut everything down in March. She’d been imagining this day for weeks, through sleepless nights and anxious discussions, while hunkering down at home for most of the spring and summer. She’d even volunteered to return to campus when the university asked. Over the summer, she told herself this could work if everyone took the safety precautions and no one expected things to be like they used to be.

But now, as she drove to work, the safe distance she’d fought so hard to maintain between herself and the pandemic was rapidly collapsing.

“I’m going to focus on the driving since I haven’t done it in a while. I’ve got to go, Mom,” Liebell said on the phone.

The coronavirus has fundamentally changed how people work — whether it’s behind masks and Plexiglass or at home and over Zoom. Today more workers are doing their jobs at home than in traditional office settings, with an estimated 42 percent of the U.S. labor force working from home full time, eight times as many as before the coronavirus shutdowns, according to Stanford University’s Institute for Economic Policy Research. But pressure to return to offices and classrooms has grown as the pandemic drags on.

Some workers — including many teachers and white-collar workers, who avoided being called back early on in the pandemic — face a difficult decision: Do they go back? It’s a question that has polarized the nation. Some say they’re being asked to return before it’s safe. Others worry how the economy will recover without a rapid return to normalcy.

Liebell made for an unlikely candidate for going back. Risk-averse and detail-oriented, she viewed the national response to the pandemic as “one giant dumpster fire.” She was careful to avoid getting sick, masking up and rarely leaving her house. Her politics leaned toward liberal — while in college, she worked for Mario Cuomo, then New York’s governor — so she wasn’t doing this to make a political stand, to prove President Trump and others who have played down the risks of the coronavirus right.

But she felt trapped by the reopening debate — between calls to wait for a vaccine and the need to limit the economic pain. She understood why her colleague Ann Green, who teaches English and has family at high risk for the coronavirus, felt that going back meant “putting our lives on the line.”

But Liebell, a political science professor, didn’t have health problems putting her at higher risk for coronavirus complications. She felt guilty staying home while supermarket cashiers and nurses took risks. And the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests convinced her that the students needed her back on campus.

“Maybe if I wasn’t teaching two classes about politics and race, I wouldn’t have gone face-to-face,” she said in the car.

The university wasn’t forcing her to return. And “nobody has patted me on the back, either,” she said. She still had her pay and benefits cut by 10 percent because of the pandemic. Professors had the option of working remotely this fall, which a quarter of the school’s 300 faculty members, including Green, took. Some students, too, didn’t feel safe going back. Liebell agreed to return when she was allowed to teach one class in an outdoor tent — the first time the university had tried such a thing.

But there were things Liebell couldn’t control. She didn’t know whether students would be as religious about masking as she was. She worried about social distancing on a crowded campus. She worried about off-campus parties. Driving along Interstate 95 to Philadelphia, she and her daughter talked about how going back meant trusting others to an unusual degree. Julia Liebell-McLean, 20, had been expecting to return to Georgetown University this fall — but now her school was fully online.

“I understand the decision,” Liebell-McLean said. “It’d be really stressful to feel you’re responsible not just for yourself but others.”

Liebell said a colleague at St. Joseph’s warned her to be ready to teach remotely, doubting anyone could keep the virus under control.

“We have to stop talking about this,” Liebell said suddenly to her daughter. “This is making my stomach hurt.”

Liebell dropped her daughter off downtown to visit a friend and continued to campus. Traffic was lighter and parking easier than she remembered. She tied on her face mask — made from old holiday fabric, sewed in the pandemic’s early days, selected for this day because the red matched her shoes. She affixed a name tag to her dress, worried students might not recognize her behind a mask.

The usual crush of first-day students was missing. She thought the Starbucks across from campus looked empty.

“Hello, Maurice. How are you?” she called to the security guard whom she’d normally stop to talk.

She noticed that the students and staff walking past her all wore masks.

“This is bizarre,” she said to herself. She’d grown accustomed to seeing people wearing masks in her neighborhood, but it felt jarring here.

She walked into the political science department, past closed office doors and frozen-in-time notices about spring 2020 courses. The hallway’s motion-detection lights triggered above her. She knocked on the door of Hope Charney, the department’s administrative assistant.

“Hi, Hope. It’s Susan.”

“I put all of your papers under your door,” came the reply from behind the closed door.

And the university-supplied face shield and extra student face masks?

“They’re in the conference room across the hall.”

Liebell flung open the windows in her second-floor office. Fresh air — and less risk of catching the virus. She struggled to remember her computer password. She printed materials for class. And although she had thought all summer about how to deal with navigating the small copy room and welcoming visitors in her office, she was alone.

“The weirdness of no one else being here,” she said. “Oh, I didn’t even check my email.”

Her first class in this new world was at 11:15 a.m. She walked across campus until she saw the white party tent in a parking lot. Twenty-six desks were spaced out over the asphalt. Her desk sat in a corner. School social-distancing guidelines called for her not to stray. No roaming as she lectured.

“Can you hear me?” she asked the 20 students in front of her. Noise from a campus construction site competed with her voice. She felt muffled by her mask. “This is weird. Don’t let me go on without hearing me.”

She noticed there was no clock in the tent. She asked a student to tell her when she had 10 minutes left. She noticed a student’s mask dipping below his nose. She got his attention. He pulled it up. And then she launched into a welcome speech that she hoped fit this peculiar moment.

“Welcome to Political Science 117,” she said. “Welcome if you’re fearful. Welcome if you’re glad to be away from your parents. Welcome if you’re missing your family. I know we’ve all had an extraordinarily challenging summer.”

“We really want to avoid going all online,” she continued. “But unless everyone does what they need to do, this won’t work.”

Then she slipped into professor mode, asking questions and prodding her students into a discussion of rights and the social contract. The virus was briefly in the background. And class was over.

“You guys were great,” Liebell said. “I’ll stand here and anyone can come within six feet of me to ask questions. Thanks for a great first class.”

Sweat sheened her face. Her mouth was parched. The bottom tie of her face mask had come undone. She dropped a bottle of hand sanitizer on the asphalt, shattering the lid.

Time for her next class. It was in a traditional classroom. Seventeen students.

“John, can you open the windows?” she asked a student. “I’m not Dr. Fauci, but what I’ve read is that the more air that circulates the better. So we’re going to have open windows. Even in winter.”

Welcome to Politics 270.

She was excited to teach this class, especially with race sitting at the center of the national conversation.

“It’s hard to talk about race,” she told the class, trying to draw them out.

Especially behind face masks.

But they tried. When class ended, two students stayed behind to talk with her. She felt a little uncomfortable with how close they stood. Was it six feet? She’d figure out how to deal with this in the future.

“Liz, so glad to see you,” she said to Liz Sweeney, a 21-year-old senior.

“I’m really excited to be taking this class,” Sweeney said.

Liebell felt lightheaded. It was tough projecting her voice through the mask. She didn’t feel like she could drink water during class, because it would require removing her mask. She planned to test how her voice carried in a face shield or an N95 mask. Those might be easier. She wanted to connect with her students. That was the whole point of going face-to-face.

She stopped by her office — grabbing notes and books, just in case the university suddenly closed and everything went online — and left campus at 2:30 p.m., picking up her daughter before making the 1½-hour drive home.

“So,” Julia asked, “how was it?”

It was Day 1 after months of nervous anticipation and doubt. But Liebell felt like teaching was possible, that she had made the right decision in coming back. It had been her choice, and she didn’t doubt that other professors who decided to teach remotely had made their own right decisions. Returning wasn’t easy. Being back wasn’t like it had once been. And it could so quickly fall apart.