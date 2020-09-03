The number of people filing first time claims for unemployment insurance continued their downward trend from March, coming in at 881,0000 last week, lower than the previous week, although the two numbers aren’t exactly comparable.

The Labor Department in September changed its methodology to release jobless claims numbers that are seasonally adjusted to help make the data more reliable in the future, accounting for swings. Before the changes to methodology, state unemployment claims would have risen by around 7,591 to 833,352.

Another 759,000 people applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program for self-employed and gig workers, an increase of about 150,000, from the previous week.

All told, 29 million people were receiving some form of unemployment insurance as of mid-August — an increase of two million from the week previously — a sign of continued challenges for the labor market, as more people remain jobless or have joined the ranks of the unemployed, rather than going back to work full time.

The country’s updated unemployment rate, currently at 10.2 percent, will be released on Friday, as many economists continue to warn about the threat to the economy from the coronavirus and the expiration of government aid programs.

Despite all the data changes, the overall jobless numbers continue to trend mostly downward, as they have for the past five months.