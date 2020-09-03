Another 759,000 people applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program for self-employed and gig workers, an increase of about 150,000, from the previous week.
All told, 29 million people were receiving some form of unemployment insurance as of mid-August — an increase of two million from the week previously — a sign of continued challenges for the labor market, as more people remain jobless or have joined the ranks of the unemployed, rather than going back to work full time.
The country’s updated unemployment rate, currently at 10.2 percent, will be released on Friday, as many economists continue to warn about the threat to the economy from the coronavirus and the expiration of government aid programs.
Despite all the data changes, the overall jobless numbers continue to trend mostly downward, as they have for the past five months.