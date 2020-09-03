The “hottest” Zip codes are identified by the number of days it takes to sell a home in that area and how frequently properties for sale in that Zip code were viewed between April and June 2020. The analysis also looked at the number of property views compared with that same period in 2019.
In the 22152 Zip code in Springfield, homes sell in an average of seven days, which is 32 days faster than the number of days it takes to sell homes in the Washington metro area and 62 days faster than the national median. The median listing price in that Zip code is $553,000, which is 8 percent higher than Realtor.com’s median list price for the region from April through June and 68 percent higher than the national median list price. According to Realtor.com, 80 percent of residents in the 22152 Zip code are homeowners and 66 percent of millennials who live there own a home.
This area of Springfield has a mix of townhouses and single-family homes and includes Pohick Creek Stream Valley Park and Lake Accotink Park. West Springfield High School, which is rated above average by GreatSchools.org, is there, along with the recently redeveloped Springfield Town Center. Burke Town Center and Kingstowne are also nearby for shops and restaurants.
The top 10 hottest Zip codes:
- 80911, Colorado Springs, Colo.
- 43068, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 30 minutes from Columbus
- 14617, Rochester, N.Y.
- 02176, Melrose, Mass., 10 miles north of Boston
- 04106, South Portland, Maine
- 66614, Topeka, Kansas
- 03051, Hudson, N.H., 40 miles from Boston
- 01602, Worcester, Mass., 45 miles from Boston
- 22152, Springfield, Va., 15 miles from Washington, D.C.
- 27604, Raleigh, N.C.
