The U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August, sending the unemployment rate below 10 percent for the first time since the pandemic began, a glimmer of good news as the pandemic continues its march across the country.

The unemployment rate fell to 8.4 percent.

The job gains were driven by hiring in government, particularly temporary Census workers, who accounted for 238,000 new jobs — more than one out of six of the jobs added overall. Other sectors that have been hard hit by the pandemic showed signs of growth, including retail which added 249,000 positions, leisure and hospitality, which added 174,000 jobs back, primarily in restaurants, bars and other food establishments, and education and health services, which gained 147,000 jobs.

The job growth was in line with most analysts’ expectations, as the economy has shown signs of rebounding from the economic carnage left by closures aimed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The report is likely to influence the political debate about whether to reauthorize more aid for businesses and the unemployed, when Congress returns from its recess this month. It could also play a central role in the presidential race.

Economists say that they are still concerned about the job market’s long term prospects because of the expiration if some of the aid programs passed by Congress in the Spring.

