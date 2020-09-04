The job growth was in line with most analysts’ expectations, as the economy has shown signs of rebounding from the economic carnage left by closures aimed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The report is likely to influence the political debate about whether to reauthorize more aid for businesses and the unemployed, when Congress returns from its recess this month. It could also play a central role in the presidential race.
Economists say that they are still concerned about the job market’s long term prospects because of the expiration if some of the aid programs passed by Congress in the Spring.