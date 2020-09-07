Buyers on a budget may need to shift their goals a little and look for a condo instead of a townhouse, and perhaps expand the area of their home search. For example, the condo at 1 Scott Cir. NW, Unit 9, is for sale at $325,000, well below the median sales price in the District in July. The monthly condo fee is $544 per month and includes cable TV, Internet service, water, trash, gas and building maintenance and insurance. Annual property taxes are $2,372.
The one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit on the first floor in the General Scott Condos was listed for sale at $355,000 in April and recently the price was dropped to $325,000. Building amenities include a rooftop terrace, a laundry room, a bike room, extra storage spaces and a 24-hour concierge service. A prime attraction of the building is its location within walking distance of shops, restaurants, gyms, a grocery store and nightlife. The neighborhood has a Walk Score of 97 out of 100, which means residents can walk to nearly everything. Parking is not included with the condo.
The 660-square-foot condo has curved walls, hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, including a gas range, and an adjacent dining area with a built-in cabinet with a granite counter for a buffet or bar and extra storage. The living room is open to the dining area. The bathroom has been fully renovated and the bedroom has a walk-in closet with built-in drawers and multiple levels of closet rods. The unit has a second walk-in storage closet.
Assigned schools include Ross Elementary, which is rated above average compared to other schools in the District by GreatSchools.org, and Cardozo Education Campus, which is rated below average by GreatSchools.
