The Kelvin, which is part of a mixed-use development that includes the eNvy condo building and retail space, has nearly 16,000 square feet of indoor amenity space and approximately 14,000 square feet of outdoor amenity space. In addition to the deck, the rooftop has a heated swimming pool, multiple outdoor seating areas, grilling stations, outdoor TVs, sound systems and party spaces. A second-floor patio overlooks Half Street SE.
Indoor amenities include a rooftop club room with a catering kitchen and billiards; a fitness center with private exercise areas and a workout courtyard; a co-working space with conference rooms; game rooms; and a pet spa. The building also has 24-hour concierge and maintenance services and underground parking with electric-car charging stations. Residents can have groceries delivered to a cold storage space, packages delivered to the Amazon locker system and take advantage of bike storage and extra storage rooms.
In addition to living close to Nationals Park, residents of the Kelvin can walk to the Navy Yard and Capitol South Metro stations, Yards Park, shops, restaurants and entertainment venues.
Apartments at the Kelvin will include open floor plans with oversize windows with city views. Some will include a private balcony and penthouse level units will have private terraces. The apartments include stainless-steel appliances, quartz counters, a washer and dryer, tile bathrooms and customizable closet systems.
The apartments range from $1,775 for a 429-square-foot studio to $4,900 for a 1,079-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse unit.
