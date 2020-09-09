Future of Work

Stay-at-home orders across the United States have forced radical change on the workplace — far beyond the mass shift to remote work. It’s deepened the financial crunch for primary care physicians, injected chaos into the lives of working parents and pushed industries from restaurants to real estate to reinvent themselves.
Hot new job title in a pandemic: ‘Head of remote work’
Another sign that working from home is here to stay: Companies are hiring executives to lead the virtual work experience. As the pandemic has rapidly accelerated a move to remote work — and widespread work-from-home arrangements are predicted to become permanent over the long-haul — some tech companies are carving out new jobs for executives to act as advocates for virtual workers and think more broadly about a lasting remote future. — By Jena McGregor
Diagnosis for small family doctors: Less money, greater hardship
Doctors who have been scrambling to stay afloat are changing the way they interact with patients and the way they run their businesses. They are shifting large portions of their patients to virtual telehealth visits. And medical associations say some doctors are retiring early or joining larger groups. The pandemic also may be accelerating long-overdue changes in the way doctors are paid.— By Christopher Rowland
