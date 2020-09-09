Water damage is the leading cause of avoidable homeowner insurance claims in the United States. According to the Insurance Information Institute, the category “water damage and freezing” is the second most common reason for an insurance claim, after wind and hail damage.

We asked Eric Palm, president of American Water Resources (AWR), the home services arm of American Water, to explain what can happen when leaks go undetected and how homeowners can be more proactive to address water issues. His emailed responses are below:

Q: Explain the issue of water leaks in a home. What is the likelihood of leaks happening for the average homeowner?

Palm: Water leaks in the home happen more often than you think. Homeowners are five times more likely to experience water damage than theft and six times more likely than fire damage. According to the EPA, 10 percent of homes have water leaks that waste at least 90 gallons of water a day — most of the time without the homeowner’s knowledge. This is equal to about 2.5 bathtubs filled with water.

Q: Why is detecting leaks so important?

A: In addition to causing major damage to your home’s infrastructure, water leaks are wasting an exponentially large amount of water and squandering our planet’s most precious resource. In fact, a 1/8-inch pipe crack can cause as much as 250 gallons of water loss in a day’s time — about six bathtubs’ worth.

Q: How can homeowners detect leaks before they wreak havoc?

A: Watch for water stains on walls or ceilings, or pools of water next to appliances like the dishwasher or refrigerator. Listen for sounds like a toilet draining/refilling or a faucet dripping. Finally, look for spikes in your water bill, as an increased monthly total might indicate a leak.

Q: What can homeowners do to prevent leaks from happening in the first place?

A: Consider purchasing technology that monitors water usage and proactively detects leaks. For example, at AWR, we partnered with Flo by Moen to bring the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff system to homeowners, which includes installation through our independent, local, licensed network of contractors in select states. Smart-home technology like this hooks up to a water meter, detecting small leaks and giving homeowners peace of mind and the convenience to remotely shut off water if a leak occurs.

Q: Isn’t smart-home technology more expensive than just dealing with leaks when they occur?

A: No. For example, the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff, purchased through AWR, offers homeowners the device and installation for $600, with low monthly payment options. Leaking or burst pipes can cost a homeowner up to $4,000 depending on severity. Given the degradation of most homes’ pipe infrastructure and plumbing systems, homeowners without this type of technology should expect to deal with multiple leaks during the time they live in the home.