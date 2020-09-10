The total number of people claiming unemployment insurance continues to go up as well: 29.6 million people were on some form of unemployment insurance as of August 22, according to labor data, nearly 20 times the 1.59 million who were on jobless benefits during the same period last year.
The number of people newly claiming benefits has gone down steadily since its peak in March but remains well above pre-pandemic highs. The previous record for initial weekly claims was 695,000 from 1982, a level that the country has been above for more than five months.