• Some properties are offering self-guided tours for prospective renters. Some properties are offering no-touch tours: Leasing agents will conduct tours at a social distance with disposable gloves on, turning on a faucet or opening a closet door as requested by the prospective tenant.

Multiunit properties listed by an agent or an individual are offering the same viewing options. Everyone is required to wear face coverings in all circumstances in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

• Common-area cleaning in all types of multiunit properties is now done more frequently. There are cleaning and disinfecting protocols with a focus on high-touch surfaces.

In common shared areas — such as gyms, conference rooms, roof decks, indoor and outdoor pools, and club rooms — furniture and equipment are spaced to allow six feet of social distancing. Fitness centers and pools have limits on capacity and the time an individual can be in the space.

Hand sanitizer dispensers have been added to all shared spaces. Air filtration systems are being enhanced in some fitness centers and in leasing offices. Wellness checks are being done with all employees in rental properties daily. Enhanced safety protocols are in place when employees have to enter a resident’s unit.

All apartments are being cleaned and disinfected before any new tenant moves in.

• Some multiunit condos are requiring visitors to sign in at the front desk, to confirm they do not have covid-19 and have not been exposed to covid-19 in the past two weeks. They also must leave contact information.

• Many multiunit condos have kept shared spaces, such as fitness centers, roof decks and community centers, closed.

• Many multifamily properties have opted to have virtual happy hours, drink mixing classes and wine tastings instead of in-person functions.

• Elevators are a bit tricky. This has brought on a new type of etiquette of letting another resident go up on the elevator by themselves and waiting for the next one. This does take more planning when coming or going or simply getting your mail, but that is the world today.

• Some condos have left some hallway and common doors propped open to help residents reduce the amount of common surfaces they touch. Many of us have turned to disposable rubber gloves or using a towel to open the doors and press the elevator buttons to be extra cautious.

Nancy Simmons Starrs is the founder and president of Apartment Detectives, a D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia apartment-search service.