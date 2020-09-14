A townhouse-style condo can offer the space of a single-family home at a more affordable price. For example, the townhouse at 3505 Woodlake Dr. #44 in Silver Spring is priced at $364,000. Combined condominium and homeowner association fees are $234 per month and annual property taxes are $4,108.
Built in 2014, this three-bedroom, four-bathroom townhouse has three levels with 1,520 square feet of living space. The main level has hardwood flooring and an open floor plan with a living and dining area. The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and a center island with a breakfast bar. The main level also has a powder room. Upstairs are three bedrooms with carpet and two full bathrooms. The finished lower level has another powder room. The house includes a two-car garage, central air conditioning, and gas heat and hot water.
The home is about nine miles from the Silver Spring Metro station and downtown Silver Spring.
Assigned schools include Fairland Elementary, Briggs Chaney Middle and Paint Branch High. All three schools are rated average compared to other schools in the state by GreatSchools.org.
For a virtual tour, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Stephanie Anderson-Smoot with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty at 202-438-5548.
