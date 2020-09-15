Still, the report provided contrasting images of Americans’ financial well-being, also showing that the number of people living in poverty continued to decline in 2019. According to the Census Bureau figures, the official poverty rate fell to 10.5 percent last year, compared with 11.8 percent in 2018, marking the fifth consecutive annual decline in the national poverty rate.

Poverty rates declined for all major racial groups, with the poverty rate for Blacks falling to 18.8 percent and the rate for Hispanics falling to 15.7 percent. Still, those measures were still well above the poverty rate for Whites, which was 9.1 percent.

Meanwhile, median household income jumped to its highest recorded level. But poverty levels are expected to have worsened markedly this year as the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economy and millions of Americans have lost their jobs.

Though the reasons are sharply debated, the new data signifies that the first three years of President Trump’s tenure were a period of contracting health insurance coverage, which could have left more Americans exposed financially and reluctant to seek medical care when the pandemic hit this year. The decreases reversed gains that began near the end of the Great Recession and accelerated during early years of expanded access to health plans and Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act — the sprawling law that was a signature domestic achievement of President Barack Obama and has been derided by Republicans, including Trump, ever since.

The Census Bureau findings are laden with political significance, given that polling consistently has shown health care as among the most prominent issues on voters’ minds ahead of the presidential election less than two months away. And the pandemic — with at least 6.5 million reported coronavirus cases in the United States and deaths approaching 200,000 — has focused attention on the importance of being able to afford health care when sick.

As has been true historically, the majority of people with health insurance received it through their job — 55.4 percent. That is a slight increase from the 55.2 percent with employer-provided coverage the previous year.

The findings show that Americans’ reliance on public insurance programs was a mixed picture last year. The proportion insured through Medicaid, the insurance for lower-income Americans that is a shared responsibility of the federal government and states, fell a bit, from 17.9 percent in 2018 to 17.2 percent last year. Medicare, the federal insurance for Americans who are 65 and older or disabled, grew, from 17.8 percent in 2018 to 18.1 percent, largely because the population of older people is expanding.

These changes came before the pandemic upended the economy and the health benefits tethered to jobs, leaving millions of Americans suddenly uninsured or turning to Medicaid.

Tuesday’s data also showed that median U.S. income — the point at which half of U.S. families earn more and half earn less — rose to $68,703, up 6.8 percent from the 2018 median of $64,324. Rising employment and broad-based wage increases in 2019 helped drive that uptick.

The 2019 data offers a final snapshot of the United States’ record-long economic expansion, which came to a sudden and devastating end with the coronavirus pandemic arrived earlier this year. By the end of 2019, the unemployment rate was at a 50-year low of 3.5 percent. Women outnumbered men in the workforce for only the second time, buoyed by a tight labor market and fast job growth in health care and education. Minimum-wage increases were also fueling faster wage growth for those at the bottom.

Those historic gains also meant that Americans who had long been marginalized from the workforce were increasingly able to join it. During a national listening tour last year, Federal Reserve officials repeatedly heard that in low-income communities, and particularly communities of color, a tight labor market was a crucial driver of economic growth. Going into 2020, Fed leaders were essentially prepared to let the economy continue to run hot so that full employment could be felt by everyone.

Since March, job losses have disproportionately hit low-income workers and women, many of whom held service-sector jobs that were gutted by shutdown measures. Nearly 40 percent of households with income below $40,000 were laid off or furloughed by early April, according to the Fed. Grocery prices are on the rise as more Americans are pressed to pay for basic staples. And just over half of the 22 million total jobs lost between February and April have not returned.

Meanwhile, the recession is widening the country’s long-standing economic inequality. For the wealthiest Americans, a strong stock market, low mortgage rates and recovered job losses mean that the downturn is more or less over. But Americans without a stake in the markets — and whose jobs may be permanently wiped away — are struggling to get by, especially as hopes for another congressional stimulus package have faded.

While the pandemic portrays the year preceding the novel coronavirus, the pandemic affected one of the two surveys the Census Bureau released on Tuesday, according to bureau officials who described the findings on a call with reporters. Typically, the Current Population Survey, the bureau’s oldest survey, is considered the best measure of overall insurance patterns. It shows who lacked insurance throughout a given year. But the officials said survey responses plummeted early this spring, distorting the findings, so they recommended relying this year on another survey for overall insurance findings, the American Community Survey, which asks respondents whether they have coverage at the time they are interviewed.

The Census Bureau also had to account for response-rate issues affecting the national poverty rate. In a blog post, the bureau said that adjusting for non-response, the poverty rate in 2019 would have been 11.1 percent instead of the official estimate of 10.5 percent.

Heidi Shierholz, senior economist and director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute, said that because of the pandemic’s toll on survey collection, the undercount of people in poverty was probably over 2 million. And when there are undercount issues, Shierholz said, people at the lowest income brackets, and many people of color, tend to be affected the most. For example, lower-income Americans may have less stable addresses or phone numbers, or it might take more time and investment to build trust with a survey-taker.

“It’s not trivial,” Shierholz said. “It doesn’t change the broader story in these numbers … and the Census Bureau is being super transparent about this issue. But it’s an issue.”