The apartment building is a little more than one mile from the Waterfront Metro station, the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro station, Nationals Park and the Yards Park, and it’s approximately a half-mile from Audi Field. The Wharf is just under two miles away.
An indoor food marketplace planned by James Beard Award-winning chef Spike Gjerde and two waterfront restaurants will be part of the development.
This adaptive reuse project converted the former U.S. Coast Guard headquarters into luxury apartments with 27,000 square feet of outdoor amenity space and 30,000 square feet of indoor amenity space for residents.
The rooftop of RiverPoint includes a swimming pool and views of the water and the Mall. Four courtyards are available for residents and include fire pits, grills and a bocce court. Indoor amenities include a gym; a pet spa; a club room with a fireplace, pool tables and a kitchen; and a business center with conference rooms, private working spaces and co-working spaces. The building also has bike storage, a garage, and 24-hour concierge and maintenance services.
RiverPoint’s interiors were designed by Tengbom and have a Scandinavian-inspired look. The apartments include nearly 10-foot-high ceilings, white oak wood floors, open floor plans, quartz counters in the kitchens and stainless-steel appliances. Some apartments have a terrace or balcony and some include a den.
The building’s spaces, which include studios as well as one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, range from 398 to 1,161 square feet and rent for $1,877 to $4,415 per month.
The first residents are anticipated to move into the building in early October.
