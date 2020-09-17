For the fifth consecutive month, Apartment List, a website for rental searches, found median rents in the District declined in August, compared with August 2019. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment declined to $1,337 in August, while the median rent for a two-bedroom declined to $1,545. That decline is a 2.2 percent drop, compared with August 2019 and a 0.7 percent drop, compared with July 2020.
Rents have dropped by 2.3 percent since the start of the shutdowns caused by the pandemic in March, which places D.C. in fifth place for the fastest rent declines among the 50 largest cities in the United States. According to Apartment List, rents have been dropping fastest in cities that are heavily dependent on tourism and where rents already were beginning to struggle because they had increased to unsustainable levels.
The cities with the biggest rent drops since March include:
- San Francisco (down 4.7 percent)
- New York (down 3.9 percent)
- San Jose (down 2.8 percent)
- Miami (down 2.4 percent)
- Washington (down 2.3 percent)
- Boston (down 2.0 percent)
- Orlando (down 2.0 percent)
- Austin (down 1.7 percent)
- Seattle (down 1.6 percent)
- Houston (down 1.5 percent)
Even with rent declines, Washington is among the most expensive cities for renters in the country, with median rents making it the sixth most costly behind San Francisco, New York, Boston, Los Angeles and Seattle.
