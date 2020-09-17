The total number of people claiming unemployment insurance went up by about 100,000 to 29.7 million, as of Aug. 29, the most recent week available for this statistic.
The number of new unemployment claims have come down gradually over the last few months, and they remain above the historic levels from before the pandemic, a sign of the continued economic head winds facing the country.
Companies announcing layoffs in the last week include Massachusetts-based aerospace company Raytheon Technologies, which announced plans to cut 15,000 positions, Los Angeles NPR-affiliate KCRW, Orlando-based theme park SeaWorld, and restaurant chain Dave & Busters.
Economists have been warning about a threat of a downturn in the recession since Congress failed to renew some of the hundreds of billions of dollars of aid programs that many credited with stabilizing the economy earlier in the pandemic. The supplemental $600 in unemployment insurance expired at the end of July, and has been bolstered by $300 a week payment authorized by President Trump. But that payment is expiring or will expire soon in most states, after lasting for about six weeks.
Congress has continued to wrangle over a new package of aid, but has yet to come to an agreement. The bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House unveiled a $1.5 trillion plan on Tuesday that would include another round of stimulus checks.