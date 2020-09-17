Another 860,000 people applied for unemployment insurance claims last week — a sign that layoffs remain high six months into the pandemic.

Another 659,000 people had claims processed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program for self-employed and gig workers, a drop of about 200,000 after those numbers had risen for weeks.

The total number of people claiming unemployment insurance went up by about 100,000 to 29.7 million, as of Aug. 29, the most recent week available for this statistic.

The number of new unemployment claims have come down gradually over the last few months, and they remain above the historic levels from before the pandemic, a sign of the continued economic head winds facing the country.

Economists have been warning about a threat of a double-dip recession since Congress failed to renew some of the hundreds of billions of dollars of aid programs that many credited with stabilizing the economy earlier in the pandemic.