The total number of people claiming unemployment insurance went up by about 100,000 to 29.7 million, as of Aug. 29, the most recent week available for this statistic.
The number of new unemployment claims have come down gradually over the last few months, and they remain above the historic levels from before the pandemic, a sign of the continued economic head winds facing the country.
Economists have been warning about a threat of a double-dip recession since Congress failed to renew some of the hundreds of billions of dollars of aid programs that many credited with stabilizing the economy earlier in the pandemic.