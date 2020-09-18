Volatility continued to grip American equity markets in September after a torrid five-month rally stretched valuations to levels last seen 20 years ago. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell stoked anxiety after saying he’s unsure the faster-than-expected economic recovery will continue without additional federal spending relief.
“The fact that he’s highlighting the negative potential economic consequences of a lack of congressional action on fiscal stimulus definitely served to unnerve investors,” said Alec Young, chief investment officer at Tactical Alpha, referring to Powell.
Stimulus talks have largely stalled in recent weeks after some expanded benefits expired at the end of July. The Fed held interest rates near zero and signaled it will keep them there into 2023.
The U.S. Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills on Monday. It also will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News